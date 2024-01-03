Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.