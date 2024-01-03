Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

