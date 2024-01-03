Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $54.40

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

