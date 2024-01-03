Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT at $57.71

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

