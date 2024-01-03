Analysts Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.57.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.15%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.