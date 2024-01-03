Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Price Target at GBX 237.83

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.38) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.46) price target on the stock.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 183.54 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 165.10 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,386 ($43.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.38.

In other Synthomer news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £17,095.63 ($21,769.55). In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,827.58). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total value of £17,095.63 ($21,769.55). Insiders own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

