Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently:

1/3/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

1/2/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

12/29/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.