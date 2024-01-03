Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) in the last few weeks:
- 12/29/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/20/2023 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/18/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2023 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 12/7/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.
- 12/1/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/7/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %
DHR opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
