Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2023 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/7/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

12/1/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/7/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

DHR opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Get Danaher Co alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

