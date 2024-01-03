Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $496.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

