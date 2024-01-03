Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APGE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ APGE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

