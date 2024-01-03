Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Digital worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 271,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $68,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

APLD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $744.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 4.02.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

