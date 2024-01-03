AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Up 2%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.06 and last traded at $125.28. 35,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.