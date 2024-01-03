Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.80. 188,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 360,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

