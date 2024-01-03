Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $67,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

DHI stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

