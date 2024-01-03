Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Fair Isaac worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,131.65 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,056.73 and its 200 day moving average is $926.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

