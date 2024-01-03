Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,167 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $66,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 287,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 330,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

