Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.77 and a 200 day moving average of $281.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $156.49 and a 52-week high of $382.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

