Argent Capital Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $379.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.03 and a 200-day moving average of $341.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $383.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.57.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

