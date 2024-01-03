Argent Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,185 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

