Argent Capital Management LLC Has $44.96 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,944 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $44,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

