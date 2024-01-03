Argent Capital Management LLC Has $54.14 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,080 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $54,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 42.8% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 100,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.