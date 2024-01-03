Argent Capital Management LLC Has $74.06 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $74,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

PXD opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.