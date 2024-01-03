Argent Capital Management LLC Has $94.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of United Rentals worth $94,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $567.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day moving average of $463.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

