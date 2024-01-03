Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 741,945 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,945 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Copart worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.