Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 10,227 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

