Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 12,937 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Trading Up 0.4 %

OMF opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.