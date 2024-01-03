Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 15,225 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 166.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSE AR opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

