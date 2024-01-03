Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 161,897 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,897 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Carlyle Group worth $61,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.