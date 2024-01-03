Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 51,702 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

