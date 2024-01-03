Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.