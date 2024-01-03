Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $16.72 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

