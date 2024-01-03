Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,894 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $86,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

