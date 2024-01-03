Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after purchasing an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

