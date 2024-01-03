Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

