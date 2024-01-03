Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

