Arlington Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

