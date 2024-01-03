Arlington Partners LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

