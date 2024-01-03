Arlington Partners LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Prologis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

