Arlington Partners LLC Has $58,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

