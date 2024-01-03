Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $2,894,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,110,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 70,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

