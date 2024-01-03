Arlington Partners LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $190.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.