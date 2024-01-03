Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.73 and a 200-day moving average of $525.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

