Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

EME opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.