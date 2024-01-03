Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

