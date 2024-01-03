Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 4,737 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

