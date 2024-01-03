Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,010 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

