Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 704 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

