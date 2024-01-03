Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 83 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,214.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,098.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,165.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

