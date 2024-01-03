Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $28,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $196.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $232.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

