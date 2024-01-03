Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $32,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.