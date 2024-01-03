Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $45,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 88 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $555.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.82. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

